Environment News

Humane Society back in good spirits after heavy rains

June 26, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Humane Society clean-up operations continued Wednesday (26 June). The shelter was left under a foot of water after heavy rains on Tuesday (25 June), which forced the shelter to call for public support to deal with the over 130 animals under its care. Humane Society director Barrie Martin said the response was overwhelming.

“I think we got about 95% of the animals out. I think it was just two cats that really wanted to stay, they were all that was remaining and I think probably all the dogs got out, so we are really lucky. There was actually a line of people just wanting to take animals. We’re really lucky and the staff really pull together as well and the volunteers,” said Mr. Martin. Flooding is not new to the Humane Society but Mr. Martin said Tuesday was the worst it has been.

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – June 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
%d bloggers like this: