Info session takes ‘deep dive’ into inner workings of Conservation Law

The National Conservation Law review continues, and the National Trust told Cayman 27 many are curious to know more about how the legislation works.

Wednesday night (5 June) the Trust hosted a public meeting at the Family Life Centre to dive deep into a law it said is often misunderstood.

National Trust Executive director Nadia Hardie said the misconceptions surrounding the National Conservation Law have grown out of control.

“This has escalated into having created this big ugly beast which actually is not the case whatsoever when you really start deep diving into the law,” said Ms. Hardie.

Featured speaker, Department of Environment Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie, was on hand to lead the public into the centre of the law’s mechanical workings.

“It’s very dry material, and I’m just going to ask that you will bear with me,” said Ms. Ebanks-Petrie.

Despite this disclaimer, the more than five dozen in attendance hung on as she aimed to clear up common misconceptions.

“This is really confusing for some people, it is certainly confusing for many members of the law review committee, and I just would like to stress this point: the EIA is not making a decision, all it is doing is giving the National Conservation Council additional information.

Questions poured in from audience members, including Laura Egglishaw of the Save Barker’s Beach movement, who asked how to change how national importance is conveyed.

“This is going to need the citizenry of the Cayman Islands to pay attention to what is going on, and to really take some ownership of this process,” answered Ms. Ebanks-Petrie.

No one says the National Conservation Law is perfect.

“Could it be enhanced, absolutely,” said Ms. Ebanks-Petrie. “But it is what it is because that is what our legislators were prepared to accept.”

Former Environment Minister Wayne Panton urged supporters not to sit on the sidelines as the review carries on.

“If you support the law, go out to every single one of your MLAs and you tell them in whatever form, in whatever way you can, you tell them that you support the law,” said Mr. Panton.

The National Trust has a seat on the National Conservation Council and is also part of the review committee.

