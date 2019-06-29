Jamaica PM Andrew Holness in Cayman for Constitution Day celebrations

Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness is in town.

On Friday (28 June) Cayman 27 caught up with the visiting Prime Minister at the Kimpton Seafire in West Bay as he greeted Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and United Kingdom Minister of State Lord Tariq Ahmad.

He is also here for Constitution Day festivities which began Friday with a cayman cultural celebration at Pedro St. James.

Government has organised a number of events to mark the 60th anniversary of Cayman’s first written Constitution.

For the full list of events:

https://www.celebratecayman.ky/

