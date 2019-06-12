Justice Charles Quin remembered

The national flag flying at half-staff outside the Court House is one of several signs and marking the passing of Justice Charles Quin QC.

On Sunday (9 June) Chief Justice Anthony Smellie officially announced Mr. Charles Quin’s passing. In a statement, he said, “Justice Quin was very greatly admired and respected within the Judicial Administration, the Cayman Islands legal fraternity and the wider Cayman community, as well as in other Jurisdictions around the Commonwealth.”

H.E. Governor Martin Roper also expressed his condolences saying, “Justice Quin was a well-respected man who had contributed greatly to justice in the Cayman Islands and the local region over a long career. We are indebted to him for his service.”

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said, in his statement, that Justice Charles Quin was an “indispensable member of the law community in the Cayman Islands.”

The Premier said he had a “passion for the Cayman Islands and its people. He will truly be missed by all who had the privilege to know him.”

Attorney Richard Barton, commenting on Mr. Quin’s passing shared, “Recently the acting Solicitor General at the Grand Court opening of this year in a tribute quite fittingly regarded him as possibly the nicest judge known to this jurisdiction I would take it a bit further and say possibly the nicest person.”

Justice Quin was called to the bar of Northern Ireland in 1978. He was admitted as an attorney-at-law of the grand court of the Cayman Islands in January 1985. In may 20-08 as a judge of the grand court of the Cayman Islands.

Mr. Quin was ill for some time. He passed away Friday evening at his home surrounded by his family and friends.

