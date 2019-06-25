Let’s Talk Sports: ESM forges partnership with LigaPro club

Football academy Excel Sports Management (ESM) has formed a partnership with CD Nacional of Portugal’s LigaPro.

ESM Director Virgil Seymour and CD Nacional President Rui Alves will now aim to share football resources by providing training and trial opportunities for Cayman-based players identified by ESM, and in the wider Caribbean football community.

“I’m always excited to broaden the scope of football for Cayman and Caribbean players. CD Nacional is a well-respected club and we are very excited to have this opportunity” Mr. Seymour said in a press release.

Previously, 20-year old Elijah Seymour signed with C.F União, also known as ‘União da Madeira’.

We speak with ESM Head Coach Claudio Garcia and Under-15 national footballer Cameron Smith on this new opportunity.

CD Nacional is located on the island of Madeira in Funchal, Portugal and is perhaps best known as the club where Portuguese International football star Cristiano Ronaldo played as a youth footballer.

Notes: ESM will travel to the Cristiano Ronaldo Campus Youth Football tournament at CD Nacional in Madeira in 2020.

