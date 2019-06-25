Let’s Talk Sports: ESM forges partnership with LigaPro club

Let's Talk Sports Sports

June 25, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Football academy Excel Sports Management (ESM) has formed a partnership with CD Nacional of Portugal’s LigaPro.

ESM Director Virgil Seymour and CD Nacional President Rui Alves will now aim to share football resources by providing training and trial opportunities for Cayman-based players identified by ESM, and in the wider Caribbean football community.

“I’m always excited to broaden the scope of football for Cayman and Caribbean players. CD Nacional is a well-respected club and we are very excited to have this opportunity” Mr. Seymour said in a press release.

Previously, 20-year old Elijah Seymour signed with C.F União, also known as ‘União da Madeira’.

We speak with ESM Head Coach Claudio Garcia and Under-15 national footballer Cameron Smith on this new opportunity.

CD Nacional is located on the island of Madeira in Funchal, Portugal and is perhaps best known as the club where Portuguese International football star Cristiano Ronaldo played as a youth footballer.

Notes: ESM will travel to the Cristiano Ronaldo Campus Youth Football tournament at CD Nacional in Madeira in 2020.

 

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

