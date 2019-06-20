CYDEC Conference 2019
Local activist calls on Government to invest in education for the NiCE workers

June 19, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
The creator of a new vocational training school says he is hoping Government will send some of the adults who are participating in the National Community Enhancement or “NiCE” seasonal work programme to his facility.

Michael Myles, of Inspire Cayman Training, said the government should take notice of what he calls an opportunity for permanent employment. The NiCE programme summer clean-up is set to begin in the coming weeks, providing temporary work for those out of jobs.

“We need to look at things like the clean-up programme, the Christmas clean-up, the summer clean-up programme, where people get absolutely no skills from and we’re spending almost $500,000. Why don’t we give them some skills? Why not invest in education and give them some actual skills and put them in thriving careers?” said Mr. Myles.

