Local author back in Cayman after UK book tour

Local author Sara Collins’ debut novel ‘The Confessions of Frannie Langton’ is making a splash with rave reviews in the international press.

Now, Ms. Collins is back on-island after a UK book tour, readying the local launch of the novel.

With her debut novel on store shelves and gaining traction, Ms. Collins told Cayman 27 it feels like a dream come true.

“It’s been really gratifying and also hugely challenging, but it’s something I’ve worked for for a very long time and something I’ve wanted since I was a very young girl,” said Ms. Collins.

Ms. Collins is back in Cayman after a UK book tour in support of her novel, ‘The Confession of Frannie Langton.’

The book, which follows a slave’s early 19th-century journey from a Jamaican plantation to an English prison, has struck a chord with many readers.

“I get a lot of women telling me that they are responding to the fact that Frannie expresses a lot of anger about her circumstances, and I always say, anger is an extremely logical response to the kinds of experiences that she had, and to the kinds of experiences that women have today, so that certainly resonates with a lot of people,” she explained.

Ms. Collins dedicated two years to writing and researching the novel.

“One thing that separates a successful published writer from an unpublished one; perseverance,” she said

Her advice to aspiring writers: there should be no limitations on one’s ambition.

“You’ve got just as much of a chance as anybody else, having said that, the chances are not huge, so you also have to be prepared to work very hard and to invest time and mental energy into making sure you get better and better and better at your craft,” said Ms. Collins.

‘The Confessions of Frannie Langton’ is available on-island.

Ms. Collins will be on-hand to launch the book locally 26 July at Books & Books.

