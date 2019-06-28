Lord Ahmad: OTs having nothing to fear for a post-Brexit Britain

As political turmoil continues to brew in the UK Parliament, Overseas Territories Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon brings words of comfort for all Overseas Territories.

“Well, the first assurance I can give you [is] I know both individuals who will be the Prime Minister of the UK, former Foreign Secretary Mr. Johnson and current Foreign Secretary Mr. Hunt,” said Lord Ahmad.

He said regardless of who takes the reigns Britain is entering a new chapter and there will be hurdles along the way, but Overseas Territories rights’ to govern their own domestic affairs when it comes to issues such as LTGB legislation will be respected.

“There will be challenges, and I am been very upfront with you, within a parliamentary democracy when creating issues come to the floor,” he said.

He added, “We have to ensure that working with the overseas territories we present a robust case to our parliamentary colleagues to ensure that the essence of the OTs working forward on these important issues is not just sustained its strengthened.”

Lord Ahmad was speaking at a press conference during day two of the Pre-Joint Ministerial Council meetings being held here in Cayman.

