Man dead, children hospitalised in West Bay stabbing

June 17, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
A West Bay resident from Jamaica is dead, and three others, including two children, are hospitalised after a stabbing.
The incident happened Sunday (16 June) night at a house in the Boatswain Bay area in West Bay.

Police said just after 10:30 p.m. they responded to a report that four people known to each other were stabbed during an altercation.

A woman and two minors, all of whom, had serious stab wounds and lacerations, were taken to hospital.

Officers searched the area and found a fourth person unresponsive nearby with a stab wound to his chest. The 42-year-old man was later pronounced dead.

The woman and children are currently in serious condition at hospital. They are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they are not searching for suspects in this incident.

George Town CID is investigating.

We will continue to follow this developing story and update as more information is released.

Tune in for the full story on Cayman 27 news at 6 p.m. tonight (17 June).

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

