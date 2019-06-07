McLean defends Independents in maiden speech

Opposition Leader Hon. Arden McLean took issue with recent comments made by Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin following Ezzard Miller’s resignation.

The Premier said, last month, that independents cannot lead Cayman, lamenting the lack of cohesion within the Opposition ranks.

But Mr. McLean dismissed the Premier’s position.

“There is no evidence to suggest that governance by a coalition of diversity can only be done by those who make up the current government and no one else. Truth be told, by the Premier’s own admission, there are challenges within that coalition,” said Mr. McLean.

He also reminded the Premier that most MLAs within the House were independents at one point in time in their political career.

LOO Address June 5th, 2019

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

