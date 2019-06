North Side MLA Ezzard Miller is forging ahead with plans to create his political party the Cayman Islands People’s Alliance.

His aim is to have the party up and running for the 2021 polls.

The former Opposition Leader’s already screening potential candidates to join his team.

Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with Mr. Miller on Monday (3 June) to discuss his plans for his party.

