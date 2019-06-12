News

Miller returns as PAC chair, Gov’t shuts down Bryan as member

June 11, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

North Side MLA Ezzard Miller returns as Public Accounts Committee chairman.
It comes after government and the opposition failed to agree on the composition of the committee.
The vacancy was created when Mr. Miller resigned as Opposition Leader last month.
Government proposed Bodden Town West MLA  Chris Saunders as the new chairman on Friday (7 June) in the LA. They also suggested George Town councilor David Wight be added as a member to replace Mr. Saunders.
However, the Opposition offered George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan as a member instead saying there were too many Government members.
This was rejected.

It prompted Mr. Saunders to decline his nomination.

“It is the work that we do behind the scenes that determine what becomes in public and if the government members decide they do not want to hold hearings or call certain witnesses then I become pretty much ineffective and if that is the case I will decline being chairmanship and remain as a member,” Mr. Saunders contended.
Mr. Miller later agreed to stay on as chairman leaving the composition of the committee unchanged.

