National Ball Hockey onto first A-Pool qualifier with undefeated round robin

June 18, 2019
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands National Ball Hockey team are rolling in Kosice.

After a well earned off day Monday (17 June) following three straight wins in the round robin, Cayman finished off group play Tuesday (18 June) with a 6-1 mauling of Armenia on day five of the 2019 World Ball Hockey Championships in Slovakia.

Captain Eric Armstrong open the scoring with two goals in the first period. Claude Plamondon and Brad Fisher piled on in the second with a goal each as Cayman led 4-1 at the end of the second. Mike McDonald and Alex Lacombe would pot another two to end the third, securing first overall to top the Q Group with ten points.

“We came into today with one thing in mind, to get the W against a team we knew we should beat,” said Mark Yaxley. “We get to play in the A-Pool. We earned it. The guys did exactly what we needed to do. Now, we play Switzerland, and we are going to run as hard as we can with those guys and see what we can do.”

A win versus Switzerland Wednesday (19 June) would put Cayman into the A-Pool quarterfinals, while a loss would see them fall into the B-pool semifinals.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

