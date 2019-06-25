National Ball Hockey wins gold at World Championships

The Cayman Islands National Ball Hockey team won its first gold medal in the programme’s history Saturday (22 June) defeating Great Britain 4-2 in the B-Pool finals of the World Ball Hockey Championships in Kosice, Slovakia.

After a scoreless first period, goals from Scott Elliott, Alex Lacombe and Brad Fisher put Cayman ahead 3-2 after two. In the third, Lacombe added his second of the game to extend the lead to 4-2 and secure the team’s first gold medal in the programme’s eight appearances at the international tournament dating back to 2005.

“Our A-Pool game didn’t work out as well as we hoped, and we got relegated to the B-Pool which was our original goal,” said Head Coach Scott Sparks. “We played two of three very good games. We got shut down by Great Britain in the third game. We matched up well against them, played extremely well, and won the gold medal.”

After finishing B-Pool play undefeated, Cayman lost their first A-Pool qualifier ever 8-0 to powerhouse Switzerland. Cayman was then grouped in the B-Pool qualifiers with A-team runner-up Haiti, Great Britain and B-Pool runner-up Hong Kong. Playing for a top-two finish and just their second birth in a gold medal game, Cayman went onto defeat Hong Kong 6-1, while knocking off Haiti for the first time 6-1. They would drop their final game of the medal round versus Great Britain Friday (21 June) 3-1 but would advance to the gold medal game with a top-two record and exact revenge in the championship game Saturday.

Cayman’s previous best was a B-Pool silver medal in 2015.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

