National Senior Netball team ranked 34th in the world

June 14, 2019
Jordan Armenise
With two international wins under their belts for 2019, the Cayman Islands national senior netball squad are back in the world rankings.

After May’s Netball Europe Open Challenge, the Cayman Islands officially met the eight game threshold needed within a four-year span to move up from their previous International Netball Federation ‘rating’ status, to a world ranking of no. 34 out of 41 qualified teams.

With wins over 38th ranked Israel and Emirates at May’s regional tournament on the Isle of Man, national team centre Katherine Gow says it’s an accomplishment everyone in the Cayman Islands Netball Association (CINA) will benefit from.

“Restoring our international ranking is recognition of the hard work and time invested by CINA coaches, management, staff and all the players over the last four years,” said Gow. “Having a ranking is important so that the younger national teams get invited to the international tournaments, gaining vital experience and exposure.”

Next up for the Cayman Islands senior national netball team is ‘The Battle of the Saints’ in Saint Maarten, October 2019.

“The challenge now is maintain the ranking by playing eight international games a year,” said Gow. “To do this, we need the continued support of the public with our fundraising endeavors.”

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

