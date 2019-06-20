NCC rejects Turtle Centre’s sea turtle conservation plan

The National Conservation Council rejects a species conservation plan for green sea turtles drafted and delivered to Cabinet by the Cayman Turtle Centre.

Instead, the Council put its own plan forward for all species of sea turtles at Wednesday (19 June) afternoon’s meeting.

Last week, Cayman Turtle Centre announced that it put its own species conservation plan forward to Cabinet.

Managing director Tim Adam said that Cabinet had endorsed that plan and, last August, issued direction to the Council to adopt it.

Mr. Adam was in attendance at Wednesday’s NCC meeting when Council Chair Macfarlane Connolly set the record straight on the issue of sea turtle conservation plans.

“Expert legal advice was sought which has indicated that Cabinet cannot issue such a direction in the way that Mr. Adam stated it has done. Moreover the legal advice also indicates that the Turtle Centre has no standing under the National Conservation Law to propose conservation plans, much less present one to Cabinet,” said Mr. Connolly.

Mr. Connolly said the Turtle Centre plan is not a true and effective conservation plan because, among other reasons, it is extremely lengthy, overly complex, and unclear.

Instead, the Council’s own plan, which has been in the works for more than three years and ready since 2018 was put forward.

Mr. Adam did not comment as he made his way out of the meeting.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

