New home for Humane Society: Dart, Society sign peppercorn lease

A new home is on the horizon for the Humane Society with a helping hand from Dart.

The Humane Society said it has signed a 99-year peppercorn lease from Dart to build a new purpose-built facility at Camana Bay.

It is a welcomed sign of hope for the animal shelter after this week’s torrential downpour left its current location under water.

In a statement Thursday (27 June) the Humane Society said the new facility will be built on near two acres of land south of the National Gallery. It will be on land adjacent to the proposed new rugby grounds.

Humane Society Board Director Lesley Walker said a new facility is “desperately needed” to enable the Humane Society to continue its vital work in a premises fit for purpose.

“The Humane Society’s mission is to provide shelter, care and attention to all unwanted companion animals, and seek out responsible and loving homes for them,” Ms. Walker, “A purpose-built facility in a secure, central location will allow our team to continue to provide essential animal welfare and rescue services to the entire Cayman Islands community.”

The lease is the result of two years of discussions.

Dart will cover the costs of preparing the land for construction.

The Society said the home will be built in part with funds left in trust by Humane Society founding member Ardyth Smith.

The aim is to have the new facility operational by 2022.

Dart provides land for Cayman Islands Humane Society

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

