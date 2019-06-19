New trade school takes shape

A new trade school in Cayman is on the horizon.

Inspire Cayman Training is set to open its doors on Eastern Avenue next month (July). It will be offering multiple trade courses.

Inspire Cayman Training founder Michael Myles has saved for the last two years to open his new trade school facility.

He said during that time he sought help.

“I have sat down with government officials and they have just shot it down. So one, I didn’t want to waste any more time, and I’m not gonna come in and justify why we need this,” said Mr. Myles.

Mr. Myles said he has budgeted a little over $50,000 toward Inspire Cayman Training and the spending process has already begun. “We spent a lot of money in making sure our trainees have the best possible tools to do the practicals and so forth. I spent probably $15,000 on tools, and I still have at least another $15,000 worth to purchase.” He added that Caymanian or not, you are welcome through his doors, but there’s a limit.

“We can have as much as 15 people doing core, we’re also going to have our automotive programme running as well, so we can take 15 there as well, we also have our PADI certification and we can take up to 8. PADI certifications range from $700 a course, up to the instructor course which is $3000. We’re joining a company, which comes with their own boat, and their own gear. The construction courses will range from $3500 to $4000. If you aren’t able to pay then our responsibility is to encourage you to go and apply for a government scholarship and hopefully a lot of folks will qualify,” said Mr. Myles.

Mr. Myles said all the courses offered at Inspire Cayman Training are internationally recognized. “Our NCCER certification, they can work anywhere in the world, the PADI certification, they can work anywhere in the world, the ASE certification, they can work anywhere in the world.” That’s not all, Mr. Myles said he will be sending students out into the field for the full experience. “What we are doing is saying to them, you are going to be an assigned to an employer, as a mentor, as an apprentice and as a possible employer for you,” said Mr. Myles. He said individuals 15-years-old and up can apply and to Mr. Myles said around eight people have already signed up .

Inspire Cayman Training will offer courses in Automotive maintenance, light repair, carpentry, construction craft laborer, electrical, financial peace University, HVAC, intro to automotive, plumbing, tools for success and PADI certification.

