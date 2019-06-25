NiCE Summer programme set to begin in July

The Summer edition of government’s National Community Enhancement programme or NiCE makes a return.

The temporary employment programme will run from 8-19 July.

It is open to unemployed Caymanians and spouses of Caymanians 18-years and over.

Registration and orientation for the project will be held Tuesday 2 July at the Lion’s Centre starting at 9 a.m.

The project will cover repairs and maintenance, gardening, tidying up parks and cemeteries, beach clean-ups, clearing beach access, garbage collection; as well as, cleaning roadside verges and general bush clearance.

“While the Government is encouraged that at 2.8% unemployment is now at its lowest in more than a decade, we are still keen to help those who are experiencing difficulties finding full-time work,” said Minister of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, Hon. Joey Hew.

“This Summer’s NiCE Project has been brought forward to assist in addressing the issue of Sargassum on the beaches and coastline of Grand Cayman. A similar project will be conducted on the Sister Islands by the Ministry of District Administration,” he added.

NiCE applicants will need to bring a completed application form and supporting documentation to prove immigration status on registration day.

Rigorous vetting will take place to ensure that only those who are eligible are accepted onto the programme. Those accepted onto the programme will be required to attend work daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Contracted workers will be paid $10 per hour; foremen will receive $12 per hour.

