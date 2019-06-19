No room in the inn, animal shelter desperately needed

A call is going out for an emergency shelter of some sort, to help house an ever-increasing population of animals with nowhere to call home.

Caroline Johnston of local charity One Dog At A Time said when a deadly hurricane struck our neighbours in the Easter Caribbean special provisions were made house their animals. She said local animal rescuers need similar assistance as they face an unprecedented demand for services.

Ms. Johnston said, “We need somewhere, somebody out there must be able to help us with some extra premises so that we can help these puppies and dogs to survive.”

Both the Humane Society and One Dog At A Time said they are stretched beyond capacity.

