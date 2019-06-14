News

Nothing to fear from uplift in swamp mosquito numbers

June 13, 2019
Andrel Harris
Mosquito Research and Control Unit Director Dr. James McNelly says there’s nothing to fear from the island-wide uplift in mosquito numbers.

Dr. McNelly tells Cayman 27 the mosquito population that has seen a recent increase is what is commonly referred to as the swamp mosquito. Although small, the swamp mosquito packs a big bite. But it doesn’t carry harmful viruses.

“These mosquitos have no role in disease transmission, so it is not a disease situation, but it is a quality of life situation that we don’t want to have happened in the future,” said Dr. McNelly.

He added mosquito numbers should stabilize next week.

Until then you are encouraged to wear mosquito repellants, and long shirts and pants when possible and avoid going outside during peak feeding hours which is just around dawn and dusk.

 

Andrel Harris

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

