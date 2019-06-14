Nothing to fear from uplift in swamp mosquito numbers

Mosquito Research and Control Unit Director Dr. James McNelly says there’s nothing to fear from the island-wide uplift in mosquito numbers.

Dr. McNelly tells Cayman 27 the mosquito population that has seen a recent increase is what is commonly referred to as the swamp mosquito. Although small, the swamp mosquito packs a big bite. But it doesn’t carry harmful viruses.

“These mosquitos have no role in disease transmission, so it is not a disease situation, but it is a quality of life situation that we don’t want to have happened in the future,” said Dr. McNelly.

He added mosquito numbers should stabilize next week.

Until then you are encouraged to wear mosquito repellants, and long shirts and pants when possible and avoid going outside during peak feeding hours which is just around dawn and dusk.

