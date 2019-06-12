Pilots appear in court for smuggling US$135K into Cayman

Two Venezuelans accused of smuggling cash on a private jet into the Cayman Islands appear in court.

Pedro Jose Benavidez Natera, and Juan Carlos Gonzales Infante, both remain in custody on charges of smuggling US $135, 000.

Mr. Infante and Mr. Natera, were both pilots on the jet that arrived in Cayman in May.

Officers said they became suspicious of the men after they moved millions of dollars worth of gold in and out of Cayman in a matter of weeks.

That was on two flights, both of which were cleared.

The prosecutor told the court Tuesday (11 June) that during a search of the plane a Customs k-9 found the cash in a hidden compartment.

Prosecutor said the men were suspected to be part of organised smuggling ring in Caribbean and South America.

The judge said he considered the men a flight risk.

They were two of four men held in connection with this case.

The two other men have since been bailed.

