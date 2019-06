Investigations continue into the death of a 77-year-old US visitor.

He is Gerald Doyle of Massachusetts, USA. Police released his name Monday (24 June).

Mr. Doyle drowned in the vicinity of a Seven-Mile Beach resort on Friday (21 June) afternoon.

Police say First Aid was rendered to the man when he was found.

He was later transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

