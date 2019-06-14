Port Authority Board chairman Errol Bush retires from his post.

The 80-year-old executive stepped down from the Port board citing personal reasons.

Mr. Bush joined the Authority in 1979.

He moved up the ranks from deputy Port Director of Finance to Port Director. He left that post in 2001.

He returned as chairman of the Port Authority board in 2013 under the Progressives-led administration.

Deputy chairman Arek Joseph will serve as interim Chairman.

Cabinet will appoint a replacement for Mr. Bush as chairman of the Port Authority Board.

Deputy Premier Hon. Moses Kirkconnell, commenting on Mr. Bush’s retirement, said, “His service to the Cayman Islands has been invaluable.”

“I thank Mr. Bush for his loyalty to the Port Authority and the people of the Cayman Islands who depend on the Port for employment and the safe delivery of goods to our Islands,” he added.

