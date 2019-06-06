Premier on Port project: Legal advice says we can continue

Cayman’s cruise berthing project will continue full steam ahead.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says there will be no halting of the multi-million dollar port project.

This, even as those at Cruise Port Referendum Cayman said they have the numbers to trigger a vote on the proposed facility.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday (5 June) the Premier outlined government’s plans for the project now that the procurement phase has ended.

He said evaluation groups were assigned to review the bids for the project.

“This evaluation will be comprehensive and will involve the Major Projects Office, Port Authority of the Cayman Islands, the Ministry, and financial and technical consultants. The next steps will include the preparation of an Evaluation Summary and Tender Assessment Report, which will be submitted to the Public Procurement Committee/Central Tenders Committee. Once that Committee has considered and provided their recommendation, a presentation and paper will be sent to Cabinet,” he said in his statement.

But Opposition Leader Hon. Arden McLean questioned why the government was moving ahead when there is a referendum in play.

The Premier said nothing has been handed in.

“Until that occurs the legal advice is very clear, the government should not and need not have any regard to what is now approaching a year-long process of signature collections. It has not risen, the petition, above that,” said Premier McLaughlin.

CPR Cayman issued a statement Wednesday evening saying it will be meeting with the Governor on Friday (7 June).

The group said that the meeting is in preparation to submit its petition to the Elections Office for verification next week.

Read the Premier’s statement:

Cruise berthing statement

CPR statement:

In preparation to submit the petition to the Elections Office for verification next week, CPR Cayman will be meeting with the Governor on Friday at 9 a.m. We will update the public on the precise date and time of the petition submission following this meeting.

Many people have expressed concerns about the verification process, and we will seek greater clarification on all verification options that the Elections Office will provide for registered voters and all safeguards they will employ to ensure they are able to contact all persons who signed the petition.

As the community celebrates this historic achievement of reaching the 25% benchmark, we wish to thank everyone who has supported the petition for a people’s initiated referendum, enabling us to collectively chart our path towards a more inclusive and participatory democracy in the Cayman Islands.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

