Queen’s birthday 2019

Cayman celebrated Queen Elizabeth II 93rd birthday with all the pomp and circumstance expected for a regal occasion.

Police, fire, the Cadet Corps and others showcased their parade skills in George Town at the weekend celebrations.

The event was followed by the annual garden party hosted by H.E. Governor Martyn Roper at Government House.

There Mr. Roper surprised guests when he performed on the steelpan with the UCCI orchestra.

“It was really nice just to immerse myself in the culture of the islands and I was delighted that Earl La Pierre who was a legend on the islands gave me a few lessons and was able to go UCCI to rehearse with the band in the last four weeks I have no musical talent at all so I think Earl worked miracles,” said Mr. Roper.

As part of the programme, Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson announced that Queen’s Birthday Honours this year went to Cayman Islands Certificate and Badge of Honour recipient Mrs. Restmin “Nellie” Elaine McCoy.

The former civil servant, now retired after 51years’ service, was recognised for her outstanding contributions as a laboratory technician at the government Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU).

Mrs. McCoy received her Certificate and Badge of Honour (Cert. Hon) from the Governor.

The Governor also presented the Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Awards to Ms. Shanice Kelly, Miss Chauntae Martinez and Ms. Syrena Powell, all from the CI Cadet Corps. The awardees were announced by Duke of Edinburgh programme head, Ms. Katherine Jackson, Cert. Hon.

Read the more about the celebrations:

Cayman Islands Celebrates Queen's Birthday

