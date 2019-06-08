Queen’s birthday road closures kick in

Road closures for the Queen’s Birthday ceremonies on Saturday 8 June have started.

Fort Street will be closed between Harbour Drive and Edward Street from 6:00 p.m. on Friday (7 June) to facilitate setup for the event.

The junction of Fort Street and Albert Panton Street will also be closed at this time. These roads will remain closed until after the ceremonies on Saturday, 8 June, at about 12:00 p.m.

Fort Street will be closed between Harbour Drive and Mary Street, and Edward Street will be closed between Fort Street and Dr. Roy’s Drive from 6:00 p.m. and re-open after the ceremonies by about 12:00 p.m.

The annual parade begins at 9 a.m. in front of the Legislative Assembly in George Town.

