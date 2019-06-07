Resident raises concerns over condition of young calf

A George Town resident raises the red flag after she said a cow is left in unsatisfactory conditions. Recently Julie Bond reached out to Cayman 27 and raised concerns for the cow she saw near the cricket pitch in George Town. She said more attention should be given to the animal.

“I feel bad for this cow. This is a young cow and it should be with his mother or with other cows. He’s isolated with no shelter from the sun or from the rain, It’s been raining a lot lately and almost all the available space for this cow is now a swamp,” said Ms. Bond. Department of Agriculture (DoA) Director Adrian Estwick said they were alerted to the cow’s situation.

“Our DOA staff inspected the site, however, we found that the calf is in good condition and the trees around him were providing the necessary shelter,” said Mr. Estwick via phone call.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

