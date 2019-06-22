School girls cricket to be included in new curriculum

The push for women’s cricket in the Cayman Islands has now reached the grassroots level.

As primary school boys and girls gathered at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex Friday (21 June) Department of Education Services Gloria Bell told Cayman 27 the ‘Cricket Carnival’ marked the beginning of a permanent school girls programme across Cayman’s schools starting next year.

“When you look at what happens on the world stage, in international competitions, there is women’s cricket,” said Ms. Bell. “We want our girls to rise to that level of challenge, and it needs to start in the schools. We are launching a new national curriculum for sports, and we are trying to close that gender disparity.”

Less than a month after the hiring of former Pakistan national bowler Sania Kahn as Cayman Cricket’s first Development Officer specifically for female programmes, progress in the sport for women has been fast as her spin.

“Finally we are taking the steps to develop girl’s and women’s cricket in the Cayman Islands,” said Khan. “It is the 21st century. Girls should be given a chance to play, and enjoy the game. Cricket is not about the men only.”

Women’s’ cricket in the Cayman Islands has also fallen off significantly over the last three years. Khan says the addition of a school girls programme will go a long way to ensure the sport doesn’t experience the same growing pains.

“Women are making their name too. This is how we can develop a healthy society. When girls play on a grassroots level in their schools, they will have a passion, come to learn more skills, and then gain more interest in the sport at an international level. Then, they will set their goals to train themselves to play in international matches.”

Schools that participated included; George Town Primary, Red Bay Primary, Bodden Town Primary, Cayman Prep, St. Ignatius, Lighthouse School.

Winners of the 2019 Cayman Cricket Carnival were:

Girls Winner: St Ignatius

Runner up: Cayman Prep A

Third place: Cayman Prep B

Boys Winner: Cayman Prep A

Runner Up: Cayman Prep B

Third Place: Cayman Prep C

