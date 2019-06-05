Simms confirmed as DEH director

Richard Simms is the Department of Environmental Health’s new director.

Government confirmed his appointment Tuesday (4 June).

Mr. Simms was seconded to DEH last summer to act in the post after the departure of former director Roydell Carter.

Mr. Carter left the department last year. He had spent several months on leave following the commissioning of a probe into excessive overtime at the DEH.

Mr. Simms and Mark Bothwell were both seconded to DEH to manage the department after Mr. Carter’s departure.

Mr. Simms’ posting took effect on 1 June.

Read Government’s statement:

