Sports associations turn out in droves for Olympic Day 5K

Athletes from national sports associations across Cayman turned out in droves Saturday (22 June) for the Cayman Islands Olympic Committee 5K Walk and Run held in George Town at the Dalmain Ebanks Boxing Gym.

In total, 195 registered for the race with Gavin Kuhlenbeck crossing the finish line first clocking 16:56.07. Island Games distance sprinter Victor Magalhaes finished second with a time of 17:11.63, with Esmond Brown third (17:34.95), Robert Szalk fourth (18:30.74), boxer Alex Smith fifth (18:36.16) with CARIFTA distance runner James Crooks sixth (18:51.56). The top female on the day was Laura Hicks who finished eighth clocking 20:04.79.

“It was wonderful to see so many people come out in Cayman to celebrate Olympic Day,” said CIOC Vice President Lori Powell. “The worldwide celebration aims to promote fitness, well being, culture, and education while also observing the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect.”

“The Olympic Day pillars – move, learn, and discover – are promoted in every corner of the globe. The day emphasizes the place sports has in society and how sports can assist communities to foster cohesion and tolerance in order to achieve goodwill. It’s wonderful to see Cayman a part of this positive movement.”

The Olympic Day Run is an international Olympic Movement activity promoting participation in sports. There was no fee to enter. The first Olympic Day Run was held in 1987. The International Olympic Committee was founded in 1894.

CIOC President Donald McLean, who was not present for the event, was in Lausanne, Switzerland for the opening of the new Olympic House in celebration of 125 years of the Olympic Movement.

View all the results here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

