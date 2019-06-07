Sunrise Centre readies ‘The Lion King’ for annual concert

The Sunrise Centre is counting down to its special one-night-only production of Broadway hit musical ‘The Lion King.’

Clients have learned their lines and are putting the finishing touches on the play.

Director Kim Voaden told Cayman 27 amateur dramatics is beneficial for many Sunrise clients.

“Research is showing that taking the perspective of other people and other characters, and saying words that are not necessarily yours, but learning how to act and portray that character is actually quite therapeutic and beneficial for people on the spectrum,” said Ms. Voaden.

The show will be held Thursday 13 June at the Harquail theatre. Curtains go up at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and available through the Sunrise Centre main office. Call 949-3330 or 938-3330 for more information.

