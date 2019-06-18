Sunrise Centre upgrade: US$1.35m to be used for new facility

The Sunrise Adult Training Centre is set for a US $1.35 million upgrade.

The Education Ministry confirmed Monday (17 June) a new centre is on the cards for the West Bay facility.

Late last year Dart handed over $1.35m to government.

It was part of the National Road Authority agreement with the group.

Under that agreement, the government was offered a choice of land for a new facility or money.

It opted for the money and in an email Monday, it was confirmed the cash will be used towards the centre.

The Ministry said the plans for the new facility are documented in Cabinet papers.

There is no word on where the new facility will be built, but Cayman 27 will continue to follow this story and update the public when more information is released.

