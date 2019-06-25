United Kingdom junior Foreign Office Minister Mark Field remains suspended.
It comes after he held a female climate change activist by the neck and led her out of a banquet where the Finance Minister was speaking.
Greenpeace protesters had accused the finance ministry of funding climate change and sought to have their voices heard at the Mansion House banquet.
Mr. Field was attached to the same ministry that has responsibility for Overseas Territories.
Suspended UK minister Mark Field under scrutiny after incident
United Kingdom junior Foreign Office Minister Mark Field remains suspended.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.