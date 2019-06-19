Travel funds questioned: Auditor General seeks written justification for trips

The Auditor General wants to put a plug on travel expenditures at government entities or at least have those trips justified in writing.

In her latest report on Government financial reporting Auditor General Sue Winspear registered concern over a lack of formal business cases for trips.

She said travel and entertainment expenses are “generally prone to abuse and misuse.”

With the absence of a formal business case, she said, there is no way to determine the objective of the travel and if that objective was met.

Nor can it be determined if the travel costs were appropriately approved which makes it challenging in an audit.

Ms. Winspear added there is no way to say if the public is getting value for money out of these off-island excursions when there is no case made for it.

She also said entities racking up high overtime costs should also do business cases to determine if to either continue with high levels of overtime or hire high additional staff.

