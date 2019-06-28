Crime News

Two cars burnt in South Sound

June 27, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Investigations continue after two cars are damaged by fire in South Sound.
Police stopped short of declaring it an arson attack, but say it has not been ruled out.
The incident happened Thursday (27 June) morning.
Police said they received a report of cars on fire in a parking lot on South Sound Road.
Fire services extinguished the blaze.
No one was injured.
The cars and a tree were burned in the fire.
Police and Fire Services are jointly investigating the incident.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

