Two cars burnt in South Sound

Investigations continue after two cars are damaged by fire in South Sound.

Police stopped short of declaring it an arson attack, but say it has not been ruled out.

The incident happened Thursday (27 June) morning.

Police said they received a report of cars on fire in a parking lot on South Sound Road.

Fire services extinguished the blaze.

No one was injured.

The cars and a tree were burned in the fire.

Police and Fire Services are jointly investigating the incident.

