Two drivers sent to hospital in GT collision

June 21, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A lunchtime collision caused afternoon traffic delays on Friday (21 June) in George Town.
Two drivers were sent to the hospital as a result.
The two-vehicle crash happened on North Sound Road near Compass Drive around 1.30 p.m.
One of the vehicles flipped over on its hood.
Police said a BMW heading northbound and a Subaru heading southbound collided.
The driver of the Subaru was making a right-hand turn onto Compass Drive at the time of impact.
Police said the drivers had non-life threatening injuries.
There were no passengers in either car at the time.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

