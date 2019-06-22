Two drivers sent to hospital in GT collision

A lunchtime collision caused afternoon traffic delays on Friday (21 June) in George Town.

Two drivers were sent to the hospital as a result.

The two-vehicle crash happened on North Sound Road near Compass Drive around 1.30 p.m.

One of the vehicles flipped over on its hood.

Police said a BMW heading northbound and a Subaru heading southbound collided.

The driver of the Subaru was making a right-hand turn onto Compass Drive at the time of impact.

Police said the drivers had non-life threatening injuries.

There were no passengers in either car at the time.

