UK Navy takes to Governor’s Beach for hurricane training

June 28, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
If you were in the Governor’s Beach area Friday (28 June) morning, you may have seen a lot of activity. That is because the crew from the UK naval ship RFA Mounts Bay came on shore at the beach to run training exercises.  It is all in preparation for hurricane season.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

