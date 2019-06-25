Wanted man appears in court for attempted murder

Wanted man Daniel Wallace Rankine appeared in court on Monday (24 June), charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of an unlicensed firearm and driving without being qualified.

Police suspect the 21-year-old Bodden Town man was behind the gun in a shooting last April off South Church Street where one man was left with gunshot wounds. Mr. Rankine was on the run following the incident. He was arrested last Thursday (20 June) and will return to Grand Court on Friday (28 June).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

