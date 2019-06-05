Tomlinson Furniture
Wesleyan Christian Academy, Triple C rated weak

June 4, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Wesleyan Christian Academy and Triple C are not making the grade when it comes to overall performance.
The Education Standards Office said students are under performing at the schools.
It is linked to the curricula being used, weak leadership and below par teaching.
The findings were contained in the schools’ latest inspections reports.
Evaluators did point to positives at both schools, like the good attitude and behaviour displayed by students.
Follow-through inspections will be conducted at both schools within the next six months.

Read the reports below:

Wesleyan Christian Academy inspection

Triple C inspection

 

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

