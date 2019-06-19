CYDEC Conference 2019
West Bay stabbing: Three victims stable

June 18, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The two children and woman involved in Sunday’s (16 June) fatal stabbing are out of medical danger.
Although they remained hospitalised on Tuesday (18 June), police said their conditions have improved, moving from serious to stable.
The trio was wounded during a domestic altercation at a home in the Boatswain area in West Bay.
A West Bay man, who was originally from Jamaica, died in that incident.
His identity is yet to be released by police.
Police said they want to ensure the man’s immediate family is notified before making his name public.
Investigations are continuing.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

