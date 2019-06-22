Women making $300 less than men says wage survey

The numbers are in, and when it comes to the bottom line women are coming up short. That’s according to the latest Economic and Statistic Office’s Occupational Wage Survey.

The survey conducted in 2017 and released on Thursday (20 June), pegs the average monthly total compensation at $4,550. That figure takes into account the median compensation of 20 professions. It records basic salary and overtime wages, as well as, all additional benefits that are afforded to employees.

But the $4,550 is just a benchmark, and when it comes to men, their monthly total compensation on average is $4,707. That’s $150 more than the average, benchmark $328, more than women; whose monthly total compensation is some $4,379 – $171 below the average.

The report does not directly speak to whether women are being paid less than men for doing the same job when it comes to monthly total compensation. The difference in income resulted from data which shows that more women populate the lower paying jobs while more men occupy the higher paying occupations.

The report does make reference to a marginal basic earning disparity which is not to be confused with total monthly compensation.

The difference is that when you take away all the benefits of the job and only look at basic and overtime pay, women are making $83 dollars less than men on average. Which works out to be an annual amount of $996.

Members of the Gender Equality Tribunal said more data on the issue of earning disparities is needed before they can attempt to police it.

To view the survey in full click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

