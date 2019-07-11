11 Customs and Border Control recruits start training

Eleven new recruits at the Customs and Border Control agency head to the classroom.

The five men and six women began their 21-week training course on Wednesday (10 July).

Government Information Services said during this time the recruits will be taught interviewing techniques, the collection and handling of evidence, fraud detection and the physical control and restraint of people.

H.E. Governor Martyn Roper was on hand for day one of the recruits’ training.

He witnessed the CBC’s K-9 unit search the Customs warehouse for contraband during one of the training exercises.

“The Unit has recently acquired a number of new dogs from the UK which are trained to detect a host of things including drugs/narcotics, firearms and currency. There are plans to increase the size and capabilities of the unit in the near future and a further three dogs are due to arrive,” the CBC statement said.

Upon completion, the ten Caymanians and one non-Caymanian will be posted to a variety of roles within the new CBC organisation.

The Governor said he was pleased with what he saw on Wednesday.

“I was impressed with the commitment of the new recruits. The in-depth and intensive training they will receive will help them to work on the front line of our national security. The strengthening of CBC, including the impressive K9 Unit, will help to deliver a new approach to border security at a time when the threats facing us are changing and expanding. We are already beginning to see the value of this new approach with some successful seizures of narcotics and the illicit proceeds of crime. I am also pleased that the UK Border Force secondee is making an important contribution as we shift into the intelligence-led approach.”

