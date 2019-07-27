Hurley’s Media Sales
200 tonnes of Sargassum removed during NiCE programme

July 26, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
More than 200 tonnes of Sargassum has been cleared off Cayman’s shores under the NiCE summer programme.

Infrastructure Minister Hon. Joey Hew said 486 Caymanians were employed this summer. He said Sargassum was removed from areas like South Sound, Coe Wood Beach in Bodden Town and Frank Sound boat launch ramp.

Although the programme has ended, the minister said work will continue on cleaning-up the consistent seaweed on a smaller scale.

“The Ministry of Commerce Planning Infrastructure (CPI) has decided to extend the NiCE programme for a further two-weeks as part of a pilot programme which will involve a small crew with additional equipment. This approach will assist us to better assess the resources required to manage the problem. The Caribbean region and indeed the Cayman Islands have seen a significant increase in Sargassum influxes, and in light of this situation, there is a need for proactive and collaborative approach as there is no simple solution to the management of this occurrence. He said a small team is currently cleaning-up the sargassum in various areas of the islands,” said Mr. Hew.

Districts Participants:

  • George Town 186
    West Bay 138
    Bodden Town 76
    North Side 48
    East End 38

Age of Participants:

  • 210 participants – age 18 to 35
    214 participants- age 36 to 60
    62 participants – over age 61

Gender of Participants:

  • 296 males participants
    190 females participants

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

