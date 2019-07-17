2016 bank burglary: No charges laid against policeman

No charges yet in the case of a police officer arrested for a 2016 burglary at a George Town bank.

Police told Cayman 27 the investigation is still ongoing and at this stage, no official charges have been filed against the police officer in question.

The George Town man has been suspended from duty.

The 46-year-old officer was arrested by the Serious Crime Review Team on 11 July.

He was held in connection with a commercial burglary at the Royal Bank of Canada. It happened back in June 2016.

The bank was broken into and an undisclosed sum of cash was taken from the tills behind the cashiers’ desks.

Police said the officer remains released on bail.

