550lbs of garbage collected Sand Hole beach

July 8, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Volunteers help remove 550 lbs of garbage from Sand Hole beach over the weekend.
Teams from Cayman Turtle Centre, Miss World Cayman and Island Electronics Security and Monitoring joined Plastic Free Cayman in removing trash from the West Bay beach on Saturday (6 July).
Plastic Free Cayman said they sifted through the collected garbage for microplastics and they were disturbed by what they found.
They are urging the community to continue to reduce plastic use.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

