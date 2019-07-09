550lbs of garbage collected Sand Hole beach

Volunteers help remove 550 lbs of garbage from Sand Hole beach over the weekend.

Teams from Cayman Turtle Centre, Miss World Cayman and Island Electronics Security and Monitoring joined Plastic Free Cayman in removing trash from the West Bay beach on Saturday (6 July).

Plastic Free Cayman said they sifted through the collected garbage for microplastics and they were disturbed by what they found.

They are urging the community to continue to reduce plastic use.

