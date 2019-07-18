Teachers and parents could face fines for inaction on bullying, if the Cayman Islands Law Reform Commission’s draft Anti-Bullying regulations and law changes gets the green-light.

The Commission is seeking the public’s feedback on its proposed changes. The Commission is trying to prevent bullying from becoming the norm within schools walls.

It is seeking to do that through changes to the Education (Amendment) Bill and the introduction of Anti-Bullying regulations. Those changes are aimed at holding school officials and parents accountable for bullying, as well as, students.

The Commission wants to make it mandatory for all schools to have anti-bullying policies prohibiting physical, mental and emotional bullying, as well as, cyber-bullying. It outlines administrative penalties, including fines, for school leaders, staff, and parents failing to act on incidents of bullying. Under the proposal, a school leader or staffer breaching the regulations could face a penalty of $3,000 and any other disciplinary action determined by the department or the ministry.

As for parents, they could face a fine of $1,000 if they fail to carry out reasonable measures to make sure their child follows the regulations. The Commission said the proposed changes are meant to complement the national policy on bullying.

Deadline for submissions on the Anti-Bullying legislation proposal is set for 16 September.

