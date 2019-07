Rohan Ferron appears in court Tuesday (23 July) charged with cruelty to animals and dealing in a restricted pharmaceutical.

The 45-year-old man was arrested after a joint police and Department of Agriculture (DOA) operation in Bodden Town back in February.

Six gaming roosters were seized then along with implements used for cockfighting.

Mr. Ferron expected back in court on 3 September.

