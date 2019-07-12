Bodden Town police crash: Investigators call on driver to come forward

Police hit a snag in their investigation into a Bodden Town crash.

It involved an RCIPS SUV and a private car carrying six people, including four children.

The crash happened back in May on Shamrock Road.

The police SUV was assisting in the transport of a northward inmate when it collided with a honda civic.

Police said there has been a delay in completing the investigation.

“Investigators are not able to get in touch the driver of the other vehicle that was involved in the accident and so at this time we want to do an appeal to come over to the Traffic Department and ask for officer Harris and provide his statement,” said Jodi-Ann Powery, RCIPS media officer.

Two officers were injured in that crash.

They have both returned to duty.

