Caribbean Airlines a welcomed addition, says Tourism Minister

The Tourism Minister welcomes Caribbean Airlines’ addition to the Jamaica Cayman route.

Hon. Moses Kirkconnell said Monday (29 July) the new airline will open more gateways for local travelers and for more visitors to Cayman’s shores.

The Trinidad-based airline recently received approval to fly from Kingston to Cayman.

Mr. Kirkconnell said the additional lift will bring opportunities for more business our way.

However, he urged more discussions between Cayman Airways and the regional airline on how best to partner for the crucial route.

“Cayman Airways is dominant at both gateways, Kingston and Montego Bay now. CAL likes the route, they enjoy the route and they will continue to look at what the opportunities there by strengthening the route. But I also believe the opportunity is for CAL and Caribbean to have some good long discussion about what’s good for them and what opportunities they offer as partners,” said Mr. Kirkconnell.

Caribbean Airlines is set to operate flights twice weekly.

No official start date has been announced, but Cayman 27 understands it could be around mid-October.

